|
|
William Edward Allen 1919—2019
William Edward Allen, 100, passed away on Monday, August 26, at Crimson Pointe Assisted Living. He was born on February 4, 1919, to Edward and Anna Allen at their homestead in Indian River, Michigan. He met my mother, Florence, at a USO dance in Baltimore. She waited three and one-half years for him to come home from the war. He married Mom on November 7, 1945 in Baltimore. They lived in Michigan and Wisconsin, before moving to Rockford in 1963. They had six children, sacrificing much to raise us. Dad worked at Sherman Products in Detroit, Milwaukee Crane in Milwaukee, and Atwood Vacuum in Rockford for over 20 years, as the traffic manager. He was on one of the first Army troop transports to reach Scotland in July 1942. He would tell us about the Scottish housewives who came out into the streets as the American soldiers marched past, crying and saying, "Thank God, you've come at last." It always brought tears to his eyes. He joined up with the 1st Ranger Battalion, and trained with the British Commandos. Upon hearing this, my Grandfather tried to get Mom to date other guys, since Dad's prospects weren't good. But, as Mom was loyally waiting for Dad, they exchanged letters every day. It was a beautiful romance. Over these past few days, I've found a letter that he had composed to Mom that said he was sorry that she would have to wait for him again. Dad always said he lived a good life, but he had just been lucky…even lucky enough to receive the Bronze Star. Dad's pastime pleasures included cars & car shows, day trips to the casino, baseball games (Go Cubbies!), the Packers, crossword puzzles, shooting pool, his YMCA Retired Men's Club meetings and fellow members, the Sunrise restaurant & Backyard Grill & Bar, watching old western shows and movies, and (of course) Wheel of Fortune. He is survived by his sons, Bill (Joan), Greg (Kathy), and Jeff (Kristi); numerous grand and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and his sister, Joyce. He is predeceased by his wife, Florence, daughters, Carole and Jeanne, son, Jim, granddaughter, Carey, his brother and three sisters, and special friend, Pat Siegner. The family wishes to thank the staff of Crimson Pointe Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for their help and support through this difficult time.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, from 11:00 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at Olson Funeral Home – North Main Chapel, 2811 N. Main St., Rockford. Graveside Services, with Military Honors, will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Scottish Argyle Cemetery, 8901 Picken Rd., Caledonia. In lieu of flowers, raise a glass, have a drink, and remember the man! R.I.P., Dad, you're with Florence again! Arrangements made by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Ltd.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019