William Edward Kosloske 1938—2020
William Edward Kosloske (Bill), 81, passed away peacefully January 2020 at American Orchards Memory Care in Mesa, AZ surrounded by family members.
Bill is survived by Connie Kosloske, his beloved wife of 58 years, his children Karen (Kosloske) Schoeben M.Ed.SPEC, Michael (Lori) Kosloske; grandchildren Mary, Nick, Erika, Tyler, Calle, Averi, Jole' and Cash, and great grandchildren Amari, Zayla and Olive. Bill is predeceased by his parents Leslie and Stella Kosloske.
Bill and Connie raised their sports active family in Rock City, Illinois and later retired in Mesa, AZ.
Bill was a brilliant second generation entrepreneur, designing forward thinking self-funded health insurance plans. Bill and Connie worked side by side for 38 years founding the successful HPA, Inc.; later joined by their son who carried his legacy forward, serving millions of customers.
Bill was an avid sportsman including waterskiing, hunting, golf and cards. Ahead of his time in many fields, he built his own 17 acre tournament ski lake, skeet range in their woods, and catfish farm all on their 40 acre home property. Between Bill plowing snow off the lake for a hockey rink, a pool and ping pong table, hoops, lake golf, poker games, and gatherings after Dakota H.S. sports our house was always filled with friends and family.
Active in the A.W.S.A. since 1956, Bill was a National, International and Pro waterski judge serving on many committees. Bill, Connie, Karen and Mike were competition water skiers and ski title holders. Bill and Connie's combined interest took them all over the world, enjoying every day.
A mentor to his friends and family; encouraging daughter Karen, Education Therapist, founder of atap-eduTM and Camp GeniusTM, and author to pursue her dreams of innovative education; and his son Michael who changed the 'mom pop" family business to a nationwide NASDAQ record breaking success. Bill was proud of his family and loved them deeply. We are forever blessed to have shared our life with him.
Service will be held at a later date at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Davis, IL, known fondly as Irish Grove a small rural church and cemetery alongside Flynn's corn field. In lieu of flowers, donations for mass at Irish Grove are appreciated.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2020