William "Bill" Edward Wendt 1957—2019
William "Bill" Edward Wendt, 61, Loves Park, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Presence St. Anne Center. He was born November 12, 1957, in Rockford, the son of Roger and Patricia (McCann) Wendt, Sr. Bill was a graduate of Rockford East High School, class of 1979. Bill worked as a Certified Assembly Technician at Collins Aerospace (formerly Sundstrand) for almost 30 years. He was also a member of UAW Local 592.
Survived by his children, Kyle (Shirley) Wendt of Fremont, CA, Kari Wendt of Logan, OH, and Kevin Wendt of Chicago; his sisters, Molli Gagliano of Phoenix, AZ and Juanita (John) Nelson of Spring Hill, FL and his brother, Roger (Theresa) Wendt, Jr. of Rockford. Predeceased by his parents and his grandparents.
Per Bill's request, there will be no services. Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019