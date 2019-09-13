Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Wendt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Edward "Bill" Wendt


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Edward "Bill" Wendt Obituary
William "Bill" Edward Wendt 1957—2019
William "Bill" Edward Wendt, 61, Loves Park, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Presence St. Anne Center. He was born November 12, 1957, in Rockford, the son of Roger and Patricia (McCann) Wendt, Sr. Bill was a graduate of Rockford East High School, class of 1979. Bill worked as a Certified Assembly Technician at Collins Aerospace (formerly Sundstrand) for almost 30 years. He was also a member of UAW Local 592.
Survived by his children, Kyle (Shirley) Wendt of Fremont, CA, Kari Wendt of Logan, OH, and Kevin Wendt of Chicago; his sisters, Molli Gagliano of Phoenix, AZ and Juanita (John) Nelson of Spring Hill, FL and his brother, Roger (Theresa) Wendt, Jr. of Rockford. Predeceased by his parents and his grandparents.
Per Bill's request, there will be no services. Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.