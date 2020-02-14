|
William "Bill" Elsasser 1947—2020
William "Bill" Elsasser, age 72, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at his home in Owasso, Oklahoma. Bill is survived by his children, Nicolle (Ron) and Shaun (Amanda); and his grandchildren, Laurel, Grant, Thomas, and Louis. He was diagnosed with end-stage kidney cancer in July 2019. Walking this final journey with courage, grace, and dignity, Bill endured radiation, immunotherapy, and surgery over a 12-week
period in attempts to overcome the disease. In late September, following surgery on a spinal tumor, Bill shifted his focus to pain relief and comfort. Under the watchful guidance of Physician's Choice Hospice and the staff at Brookdale-Owasso, Bill was able to achieve temporary relief while the complications due to the cancer continued their inevitable march. The
family wishes to thank Bill's entire medical team, from initial doctors at Swedish American Hospital to those in Oklahoma, who offered professional care with compassion, comfort, and kindness during the final six months of his life.
Bill was born in Platteville, Wisconsin July 14, 1947, and grew up in Belvidere, Illinois. He was the son of William and Ruth (Knebel) Elsasser, who both predeceased him. After graduating from Belvidere High School, Bill served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.
In 1976, he married Jeanne (White), who predeceased him. Bill was employed for several different grocery store companies in the Northern Illinois area throughout his life, most recently Hilander Foods in Rockford. He was an avid sports fan in general and particularly followed the
Chicago Bears and Chicago White Sox. After retirement, Bill found great joy in watching sports, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. He was proud to call Belvidere home and cherished the tremendous bond he developed with those close friends in his neighborhood.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Thursday, February 20th at 11:00 am at the Community Building of Boone County on 1st Street. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to White Sox Charities in Bill's name. Affordable Cremation & Funeral Service is assisting the family. To express online condolences, please visit: www.affordablecremationbelvidere.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020