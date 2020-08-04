William "Bill" Everett
Russell 1943—2020
William Everett "Bill" Russell
January 21st, 1943 - July 4th, 2020
Bill Russell, age 77, of Niceville, FL passed away suddenly on July 4th, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife Ken-ti, his brother Jack, and his parents.
He will be remembered as a loving father and husband who lived life to the fullest.
He is survived by his children, Troy Russell, Valerie Russell, Tammy Mangrum, and Dawna Jones, his brother Ralph "Butch" Olson, niece Stacey, nephew Mark, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
His wishes were to be cremated and interred with his wife in Taiwan.
Memorial plans will be posted at the American Legion Post 221 in Niceville, FL once available. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Legion Post 221. Expressions of love and sympathy may be viewed or placed at www.mclaughlintwincities.com
.