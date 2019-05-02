|
William G. Dolak 1931—2019
William G. Dolak, 87, of Belvidere, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was born on November 7, 1931 in Joliet, Illinois to William and Sophie (Natkoski) Dolak. Bill graduated from Joliet Catholic High School. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Bill married Mary Gillespie on August 18, 1956 in Joliet, Illinois. He received his BS and MS from Illinois State University. Bill taught high school in Michigan and Illinois. He then began teaching Biology at Rock Valley College. He served as chairman in the Biology Department. Bill spent over 30 years in education. He also had a passion for gardening and travel and enjoyed playing bridge.
Survivors include his wife, Mary; children, Julie (Jonathan) Clingman, David Dolak and Susan (Dan) Dobbels;. Sharing in Grandpa Bill's tractor rides were his grandchildren, Emma (Zach) May, Zoe and Eve Dolak, Eric, Greg and Joe Dobbels; siblings, Lester (Jean) Dolak and Lori Brown; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2821 N. Bell School Rd., Rockford, Illinois 61107. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Rock Valley College Foundation for Scholarships. Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, is honored to assist the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 2 to May 4, 2019