William G. "Bill" Lindhe
William "Bill" G. Lindhe 1937—2020
William "Bill" G. Lindhe, 83, of Rockford, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was born on January 18, 1937, the son of Jack and Jane Lindhe. Bill married Judith Seward on August 27, 1960. Bill graduated from East High School and Lincoln College, Lincoln, Illinois. He served in the U.S. Army. Bill retired from Ingersoll Milling Machine in 1998. A member of American Legion Post 1207. Past member of the Tebala Shrine and the Masons. Bill enjoyed being with his family, fishing, watching the Chicago Bears, Nascar Racing and photography.
Survivors include his wife, Judy; son, Doug (Beth Ann); grandchildren, Matthew (Piper), Mark (Carrie), Jonathan (Destiny), Stephan, Bryanna, Brooklyn, Ethan, Xzavier and Isaiah; great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Olivia, Jack, Madeline, the future Wyatt and Johnathan Luke II; step-grandchildren, Phillip and Aiden. Predeceased by his parents, Jack and Jane Lindhe and daughter, Pam Lindhe.
The family wishes to thank Mercy Health Hospice and the staff at Crimson Pointe Senior Living for the wonderful care they gave to Bill and his family.
Cremation rites accorded at Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Scandinavian Cemetery, 900 N. Prospect St., Rockford, Illinois 61107 with Pastor Joe Marek officiating. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com



Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
