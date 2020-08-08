William "Bill" Grafstrom 1946—2020

William G. Grafstrom, 74 Lake Wales, FL

Bill formerly of Rockford passed away after a short illness on June 16, 2020.

Born to parents Carl and Carol Grafstrom. He was a great diesel mechanic specializing in Detroit diesels He was quite a handyman, loved woodworking fishing music and of course the Chicago Bears.

He is survived by his daughter Shelly (Steve) Swenson, son Marty (Sue) Grafstrom Sisters Suzanne (Steve) Brown,Kay (Bill) Bogda,Grandchildren

Aleasha,Rachel ,Aaron, Amber and several great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by both parents wife Doreen and daughter Sheila, and sister Mary. Like most people in life he had many things he still wanted to do but unfortunately was not able to his health He was loved dearly and will be greatly missed everyday. A special thanks to Emma and Don for everything you did for him.



