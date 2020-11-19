1/1
William H. Jones
1937 - 2020
William H. Jones 1937—2020
William H. Jones, 82, of Rockford, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 after a sudden illness. He was born in Cherry Valley, IL on December 5, 1937 to Homer and Mary (Shine) Jones; married Bernice "Bea" (Nastasi) in Rockford on October 1, 1960 and she predeceased him in 2013.
Bill graduated from Winnebago High School Class of '56. He was employed throughout the years at Ace Hardware, Barber Colman, Reed Chatwood and retired in 2009 from Nicholson Hardware. He was a member of First Assembly of God Church his entire life.
He is survived by his son, Scott Jones and his children, Krystin (Anthony) Cooper (children, Hadley, Hannah and Halyn), all of Poplar Bluff, MO, son, Justin Jones of Rockford (daughter, Leila); daughter, Shellie (Steven) Whear (children, Erin and Megan Hough and Zachery and Aaron Whear), all of Suffolk, VA; sisters, Agnes Kirkpatrick and Arlene Giambeluca. Predeceased by his parents; wife, Bea; siblings, Charles, Everett, Roy, Bud and Mary.
Funeral service at 12:30pm with a walk-through visitation from 11:30am until time of the service on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory-Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park, IL 61111. Burial in Twelve Mile Grove Cemetery, Pecatonica. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for a fund to be determined. To read the full obituary or express condolences, visit honquestfh.com. "I'll see you in the funny papers!"



Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
