Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home
305 Sixth Street
Traverse City, MI 49684
(231) 947-6347
William Heidel


1950 - 2020
William Heidel Obituary
William Heidel 1950—2020
William E (Bill) Heidel (69) of Empire died Saturday April 18th, 2020 at his home on Glen Lake.
Bill was born in Des Moines IA, on July 11, 1950, the son of Dorothy Eleanor Heidel (Cheney) and George William Heidel.
Bill was raised in Rockford Ill and graduated from Rockford Guilford High School. He apprenticed as a computer numeric controlled machinist at Anderson Bros. in Rockford. In 1973 he moved to his family's ancestral home on Glen Lake.
Bill worked for 40 years as a C.N.C machinist in Traverse City for Sheffer Collet Company, ITW, and Bramer Machine Inc.
Bill was a kind, very generous to others and a loving son and brother. He enjoyed basketball, astronomy, sailing, kayaking on Glen Lake, hiking, biking and walking throughout Leelanau county.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his younger sister Cora Sue Heidel and younger brother Robert Scott Heidel. Surviving family members include his sister Helen Campbell and brother Michael Heidel both of Empire Mi., and Jeffrey Heidel of Ames IA.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be directed to Munson Healthcare Foundations.
The family is being served by The Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City, Michigan
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020
