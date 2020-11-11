William "Bill" Holland Snively 1935—2020
William "Bill" Holland Snively, 84, of Rockford, passed away November 4th, 2020, at Wesley Willows. He was born November 30, 1935, in Rockford, son of John R. and Mabel Ruth (Holland) Snively. Bill graduated from Rockford West High School, and earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Colorado. Following diligent study and forging lifelong friendships, Bill graduated from the University of Illinois in Champaign with his law degree. Bill served in the Air Force as a medic from 1960 to 1961. He met the love of his life, Julianne S. Smith, at a party in Rockford. They enjoyed a fun courtship whisking around in Bill's blue convertible. They married on December 30, 1967, and settled in Rockford. Bill and Julie became the loving and beloved parents of Elizabeth, and they forged increasingly strong bonds with every passing year. Bill began law practice with his father in their firm, Snively and Snively. He practiced law in Rockford for over 50 years; many of the city's best legal minds got to know Bill very well in court and out of it. (Fond memories of Party Bill, anyone?) He continued going to his office twice daily until just months ago. Bill was an active member of the University Club for many years, including serving as a past President of its Board of Directors. He relished lunches there with good friends at the "Civil War Round Table"; he and Julie also hosted numerous special events at the U Club. Bill was a lifelong member of Court Street United Methodist Church, serving as a board member among other roles. Bill avidly read books and news (he's presumed to be a top WSJ subscriber), plus he enjoyed golf, fly fishing, and downhill skiing. Though well-traveled in the USA and abroad, Bill's favorite family memories and traditions were cultivated on family vacations in Ludington, MI, and at his and Julie's riverfront cabin in Brule, WI. Bill will be fondly and widely remembered for his notable qualities of honesty, intelligence, forthrightness, reliability, and generosity. He was fun loving, an old school but lifelong learner, a history buff, and a strong supporter of Rockford's vivid arts scene. Nobody loved a well-told story better than Bill! The lore and legends of Bill Snively live on among all who knew him.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Snively (Christopher Novoa) of Maple Grove, MN; his grandson, Pache Akono; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends. He is predeceased by Julianne, his loving wife of 51 years, as well as his brother, James W. Snively, and his parents.
Private family services will be held at Court Street United Methodist Church with Reverend Calvin Culpepper officiating. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery.
