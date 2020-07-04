William Irwin 1956—2020

William Eugene Irwin, 63, of Rockford departed this earthly life June 25, 2020. He was born October 9, 1956 in Goodman, Mississippi the son of William and Nancy Irwin. William lived in Rockford since 1969 coming from Mississippi. He married the former, Gloria Gulley July 24, 1990. He was employed in maintenance by Swedish American Hospital over 20 years. William was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He graduated from East High School.

William leaves to cherish many loving memories, his wife, Gloria; son, Andy Gary; step daughter, Debra Williams, step sons, Charles (Terry) Williams and Curtis (Candance) Williams; grandson, Lorenzo Gatlin; and sisters, Pearl (Phil) Shaw, Linda (Thomas) Grant, and Teresa Haywood; and brother, Cleveland (Annette) Irwin; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents.

Moving visitation will be held at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Ins. 200 N. Johnston Ave., Wednesday July 8, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Private services will be held at 12:00 noon.







