William "Bill" J. Featherston 1934—2019
William "Bill" J. Featherston, 84, of Rockford, passed away May 24, 2019 at Swedish American Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Born August 4, 1934 in Rockford, the son of Charles & Clellah (Farley) Featherston. Graduated from St. Thomas High School. Married Joanne Rosenquist in Rockford on June 18, 1955. She predeceased him on December 4, 2007. He started his career working with his family at Featherston Donut Shop, then later as a salesman with Colonial Bakery.
Bill was an avid Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan. He enjoyed listening to music especially, Glen Miller Band and Johnny Ray. He loved to travel to Arizona with his family on vacation. Those who knew Bill would say that He would always put others before himself. As he was reaching the end of his life his main concern was for the wellbeing for his family.
Survivors include children, Doug (Tammy) Featherston, Mark (Kim) Featherston and Lisa (Kerry) Sandager; grandchildren, Stephanie (David) Brown, Amanda (Ryan) Holsker, Alissa Featherston, Ashley Featherston, Tiffany Featherston, Claudia Sandager, Alexandra Sandager and Marcus Featherston; thirteen great-grandchildren; sisters, Joann (Gerald) Bate and Darlene Wick; brother Paul "Dutch" (Ginger) Featherston and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by wife, parents, two brothers and one sister.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford, IL 61103. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. – Send online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 28 to May 30, 2019