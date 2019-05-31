|
William J. Lischka 1948—2019
William "Bill" J. Lischka, 70, of Poplar Grove, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. He was born September 4, 1948 in Green Bay, WI to David and Viletta (Bunker) Lischka. He graduated from Kewaunee High School (1966) and UW-Platteville. He relocated from Wisconsin in 1975. He owned Lischka Drainage Co. Bill was an avid Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Brewer fan. He enjoyed fishing and hunting trips with family and friends. He was a member of the Poplar Grove Lions Club and was a founding player of the Boone County Pride-fast pitch softball team. Bill was a skilled craftsman and constructed furniture and his home. Bill retired in 2013.
He leaves behind his mother, Viletta Lischka of Melbourne, FL; the mother of his sons, Kayla; sons, Ryan (Nicole) and Tyler Lischka; grandchildren, Alexandria (Cody) Eschen, Bryan and Hunter; brothers, Tom (Terry) Lischka and Marty (Sue) Lischka; sisters, Julie (Steve) Wagner, Mary (Larry) Lukes and Jenny (Keith) Robers. Predeceased by his father, David Lischka.
Special thank you to Dr. Edwards, Dr. Singh and the staff of the Swedish American Cancer Center as well as Vitas Hospice.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main St., Roscoe, Illinois 61073. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 starting at 3:00 p.m. in their Poplar Grove home, 5117 Quail Trap Rd., Poplar Grove, IL 61065. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 31 to June 2, 2019