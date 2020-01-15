|
William J. Lonergan 1928—2020
William "Bill" J. Lonergan, 91, of Rockford, IL passed away at home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
He was born February 10, 1928 in Rockford, the son of James and Anne (Johnson) Lonergan. Bill married Cecilia Konetski on July 2, 1955. He graduated from West High School, Class of 1946. Bill served in the U.S. Navy for 2 years. He joined the Rockford Fire Department in 1951, retiring in 1982 as Lieutenant. Bill was a member of the Illinois Association of Retired Firefighters.
He is survived by his wife, Cecilia; son, Michael (Rose) Lonergan, daughters, Karen (Jeffery) Higdon and Linda (Ronald) Lewandowski; grandchildren, Patrick, Benjamin and Laura Lonergan, Christopher and Emily Higdon, Anthony, Philip and Stephen Lewandowski and great-grandson, Brody; sister, Margaret (Gerald) Goral; sister-in-law, Margaret (Richard) Heintz and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, brother, PFC Thomas Lonergan; sisters, Helen (Robert) Page, Catherine (George) Schlenk, Elizabeth (John) Provancher and Patricia (Richard) Taphorn.
Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Riverside Chapel, 3910 N. Rockton Ave. Rockford, IL 61103. Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4401 Highcrest Rd. Rockford, IL 61107. Burial will conclude in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Winnebago, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or to a . The family would like to thank OSF Hospice for their care and compassion during Bill's final days.
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Share online memories and condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020