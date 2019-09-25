|
William "Bill" J. McConnaughy 1920—2019
William "Bill" James McConnaughy, 99, of Rockford passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, in his home. Born February 8, 1920, in Bloomington, Indiana, the son of William James Coyle and Emily Cordelia (Richards) McConnaughy. Lived in the Rockford area for 74 years, coming here from Big Springs, Texas. Veteran of World War II, serving in the Army Air Corps. Married Dorothy Jean Philips on November 1, 1942, in Big Spring, Texas. Formerly employed by Tri State Aluminum. Bill loved a full and wonderful life. Survivors include his daughter, Billie Jean Boute; grandsons, Kyle Boute and Brad Boute; great-granddaughter, Rhiannon Boute. Predeceased by his parents and wife. Thank you to Hospice Care of America for their wonderful care and compassion in helping Bill. To their team of Nick, Laura, Sue, Sam, Melinda, Chaplain Marks, John, Sheryl, Dianne, Juan and the late Dr. Michael Werckle. Also, a big thank you to the caregivers: Jenny and feline companion, Mitsy, and Marta, Don and Lily who brightened Bill's days; and special friend, Brenda.
Service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. to service time. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019