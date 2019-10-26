Home

William J. Yankaitis


1957 - 2019
William "Billy" "Mule" Jay Yankaitis, 62, of Machesney Park, died October 23, 2019 in his home. Born June 16, 1957 in Rockford to Thomas Johin and Mary Lou (Liebich) Yankaitis. Graduated from Rockford West HS. A member of Laborer's Local 32, Bill worked many years for Mark Fridley Construction. He was known for his sarcastic sense of humor, booming voice, and great smile. Bill loved hunting, fishing, cooking dinners with family at Willow Beach, as well as family camping and riding his mule "Spike".
Survivors include his children Amanda S and Jacob W Yankaitis; siblings Tom, Mike, and Sue Yankaitis; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life is 3-7pm Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the American Legion, 221 W Main Street, Rockton, IL. Stateline Cremations of Loves Park is assisting the family. www.statelinecremations.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019
