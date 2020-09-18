1/1
William "Bill" Karty Jr.
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Karty, Jr. 1928—2020
William "Bill" Karty, Jr., 91, Rockford, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center. He was born October 23, 1928, in Beloit, WI, the son of William and Della (Landgraf) Karty, Sr. Bill served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. He married his best friend, Mary G. O'Rourke, in Freeport, on September 13, 1952, and they started their family that was the most important part of their life. He was a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Bill was the production control manager for Atwood Automotive Products and later worked as the Operations Manager for Atwood Mobile Products retiring in 1992. Bill (Bompi) constantly amazed his family as he continued to fight every medical challenge that came his way. He never gave up and his spirit was strong until the last day of his life.
Survived by his daughters, Susan "Sue" (William "Bill") Estes of Belvidere and Kathleen "Kathy" (Scott) Kreitman of Scappoose, OR; his granddaughter, Briana (Garrett) Brown; his great-grandchildren, Madison and Cole Brown. Predeceased by his parents, his wife, Mary, his brother and sister-in-law, Floyd and Virginia Karty, his sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Dennis Rice, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jack and Shirley O'Rourke.
Although Dad will be greatly missed, and we mourn his passing, he is once again with his Mary. They leave behind three generations of their family, and the circle of life will continue.
Private family services will be held followed by entombment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery with his wife, Mary. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, Riverside Chapel, 3910 N. Rockton Ave. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Riverside Chapel
3910 N Rockton Ave
Rockford, IL 61103
(815) 654-2484
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Riverside Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved