William "Bill" Karty, Jr. 1928—2020
William "Bill" Karty, Jr., 91, Rockford, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center. He was born October 23, 1928, in Beloit, WI, the son of William and Della (Landgraf) Karty, Sr. Bill served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. He married his best friend, Mary G. O'Rourke, in Freeport, on September 13, 1952, and they started their family that was the most important part of their life. He was a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Bill was the production control manager for Atwood Automotive Products and later worked as the Operations Manager for Atwood Mobile Products retiring in 1992. Bill (Bompi) constantly amazed his family as he continued to fight every medical challenge that came his way. He never gave up and his spirit was strong until the last day of his life.
Survived by his daughters, Susan "Sue" (William "Bill") Estes of Belvidere and Kathleen "Kathy" (Scott) Kreitman of Scappoose, OR; his granddaughter, Briana (Garrett) Brown; his great-grandchildren, Madison and Cole Brown. Predeceased by his parents, his wife, Mary, his brother and sister-in-law, Floyd and Virginia Karty, his sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Dennis Rice, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jack and Shirley O'Rourke.
Although Dad will be greatly missed, and we mourn his passing, he is once again with his Mary. They leave behind three generations of their family, and the circle of life will continue.
Private family services will be held followed by entombment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery with his wife, Mary. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, Riverside Chapel, 3910 N. Rockton Ave. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
