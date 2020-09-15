1/1
William Larson
1927 - 2020
William Carlson Larson, 92, of Belvidere, IL, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at his home. The son of the late Laurie W. Larson Sr. & Florence Elizabeth Carlson Larson, he was born on Tuesday, September 13, 1927 in Rockford, IL. Bill graduated from Belvidere High School. He went on to enlist in the United States Army and served in Italy during World War II. Bill married the love of his life, Mary Louise Parisot on Saturday, May 19, 1951 in Dekalb, IL. He was a life member of the Belvidere VFW and Belvidere Moose Lodge. Bill enjoyed bowling, traveling, playing cards, and pool. He retired from Camcar, Division of Textron, in Rockford, IL. Bill is survived by his sons, Roger (Kathy) Larson, Brad (Brenda) Larson, Curt (Cris) Larson; daughter, Diane Bunnell; brother, Robert (Yvonne) Larson; grandchildren, Eric (Meranda) Larson, Andrea Larson, Lauren (Brian) Gorka, Ross Bunnell, Bailey Larson, Erin Larson, Travis (Becky) Akers; great grandchildren, Mackenzie Larson, Austin Larson, Chase Akers, Kaylee Akers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Laurie & Florence; beloved wife, Mary; sister, Loretta; brother, Laurie W. Larson Jr. There will be a visitation on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at Belvidere Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Belvidere, IL. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Allan Buss officiating. Interment will be at Belvidere Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in the family's name.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 15 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Belvidere Funeral Home - Belvidere
SEP
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Belvidere Funeral Home - Belvidere
Funeral services provided by
Belvidere Funeral Home - Belvidere
203 Logan Ave.
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2121
