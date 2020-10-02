1/
William Laude
1935 - 2019
James W. (BILL) Laude passed away after a lingering illness in San Jose, California on September 21, 2019. Born February 15, 1935, in Rockford, Illinois to James A. Laude and Janice Geshwint Laude. One sister, (Polly), deceased. Surviving nephew Gary Lambro, Milwaukee, WI.
Graduated East High School, class of 1954. 1st string all-state basketball player. Played at Kansas State University and graduated in 1958. Worked for the Internal Revenue Service as an agent and in the Internal Audit Division, traveling to both Europe and Asia. He had an exceptional ability to separate truth from fiction and to spot fraudulent activities. That, plus his innate good nature and fierce competitive spirit made him an effective agent.
A memorial gathering will be hosted by the Alan Olson family at the Fred C. Olson Funeral Home on Sunday, October 11 from 2PM to 3PM. Please visit www.olsonfh.com for Covid 19 limitations or to express a condolence



Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
