William Lendeman 1926—2019
William Johnston Lendeman, 93, of Mesa, AZ and formerly of Roscoe, IL, died on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in his home.
He was born on September 18, 1926 in Gary, IN, the son of William A. and Isabel (Armstrong) Lendemann. Bill was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. He married Leone Stultz on October 10, 1947 in Roscoe, IL. She predeceased him on September 4, 1999.
Bill was employed by the Roscoe Post Office as a Rural Carrier, retiring in 1988. He was a member of First Congregational Community Church of Roscoe.
Survivors include numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in the First Congregational Community Church of Roscoe, 10780 3rd Street, Roscoe, IL, with Pastor Lisa Abb officiating. Burial will be in Roscoe Cemetery, Roscoe, IL. Visitation of remembrance will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Saturday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019