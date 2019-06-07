|
|
William "Bill" Lowman 1931—2019
William "Bill" Lowman, 87, passed away at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from a massive head injury from a fall at his home. He was born on October 6, 1931 in Warsaw, Indiana. Graduated from Mentone High School and served in the US Air Force from1951-1955. Bill married Angelina (Jean) Cortese on January 14, 1956 in Rockford, Illinois. Bill and Jean owned and operated Grant Park Food Mart for 20 years and later he owned Riders Meeting Motorcycle store for 20 years. He was a member of Central Christian Church and the Venetian Club.
Survivors are his wife, Jean; son, Scott Lowman; son-in-law, Don (Laurie) Anderson; granddaughters, Jennifer (Kurt) Erickson, Kayla Lowman; three cherished great-granddaughters; sister, Sandra Julian of Webster, Indiana; brother, Kent Lowman of Pensacola, Florida and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his daughter, Debbie Anderson; parents, Yvonne and Ivan Lowman; in-laws Angelo and Theresa Cortese and sister, Lavonne Finney. Bill leaves many fond memories behind of riding his Harley with Jean, spending 20 years at their cabin on Mason Lake and cherished family times on Stimes Road, Disney World and at the lake fishing. When Bill was asked, "How are you doing?" he would always answer. "I'm doing good, but I'm getting over it." He had a great sense of humor.
Private family burial at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Central Christian Church, Rockford, Illinois. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL 61108. – Send online condolences at www.Fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 7 to June 9, 2019