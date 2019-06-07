Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory - Rockford
1860 S. Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Resources
More Obituaries for William Lowman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Lowman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William "Bill" Lowman Obituary
William "Bill" Lowman 1931—2019
William "Bill" Lowman, 87, passed away at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from a massive head injury from a fall at his home. He was born on October 6, 1931 in Warsaw, Indiana. Graduated from Mentone High School and served in the US Air Force from1951-1955. Bill married Angelina (Jean) Cortese on January 14, 1956 in Rockford, Illinois. Bill and Jean owned and operated Grant Park Food Mart for 20 years and later he owned Riders Meeting Motorcycle store for 20 years. He was a member of Central Christian Church and the Venetian Club.
Survivors are his wife, Jean; son, Scott Lowman; son-in-law, Don (Laurie) Anderson; granddaughters, Jennifer (Kurt) Erickson, Kayla Lowman; three cherished great-granddaughters; sister, Sandra Julian of Webster, Indiana; brother, Kent Lowman of Pensacola, Florida and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his daughter, Debbie Anderson; parents, Yvonne and Ivan Lowman; in-laws Angelo and Theresa Cortese and sister, Lavonne Finney. Bill leaves many fond memories behind of riding his Harley with Jean, spending 20 years at their cabin on Mason Lake and cherished family times on Stimes Road, Disney World and at the lake fishing. When Bill was asked, "How are you doing?" he would always answer. "I'm doing good, but I'm getting over it." He had a great sense of humor.
Private family burial at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Central Christian Church, Rockford, Illinois. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL 61108. – Send online condolences at www.Fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 7 to June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now