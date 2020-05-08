|
William "Bill" Luetkenhaus 1940—2020
William "Bill" Luetkenhaus, 79, of Belvidere, IL, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 while his family prayed with him at his side. He was born December 13, 1940 in Lindsay, Nebraska to the late Henry J. and Coletta (Widhalm-Meissen) Luetkenhaus. He married Mary Colette Hughes and celebrated 47 years of married life. He loved his birth state taking many vacations, weekends, and just traveling around in his early retirement. Belvidere is where his parents settled during the dust bowl. He was a life member of St. James Catholic Church, attending daily mass, praying the rosary with the Legion of Mary, loved the visits of the Blessed Mother Statue, and was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus making his Cursillo in the Rockford Diocese. Bill made many trips to Manitowoc, Wisconsin to visit his aunt and Sister Theresa, who belong to the Order of Franciscans, Holy Family Convent. Bill enjoyed visiting many of our Blessed Mother's Shrines in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Missouri, and Iowa, as well as the Shrine of Christ's Passion in St. John, Indiana. He was a carpenter and a painter and made beautiful shop furniture for Belvidere Products for 40 years. There are still some family pieces of furniture he made among his siblings. His son Patrick lived with and supported him until his passing. Bill loved the Lord and all the suffering and pain is now gone. Special thanks to Transitions Hospice, especially Aaron and Lacy, Home Instead Caregivers, and all the love and care by his son, Patrick and his sisters, Mary, and Joan. Special thanks to Father Brian Geary, Pastor of St. James for all of his spiritual guidance, blessings, anointings, and receiving the real presence of Jesus in Holy Communion. Bill is loved and will be deeply missed by his son, Patrick Luetkenhaus; brother, Richard (Nikki) Luetkenhaus; sisters, Mary A. Luetkenhaus, Kathy (Bill) Spack, Marguerite (Bob) Getter, Ruth Luetkenhaus, Joan Luetkenhaus; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great great nieces, great great nephews, cousins, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry, and Colette; beloved wife, Mary Colette; daughter, Margaret; sister, Helen Luetkenhaus Scott. Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial will be private with a private interment in Highland Garden of Memories. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorials can be made to St. James Catholic Church's Building Fund in Belvidere, IL.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020