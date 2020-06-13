William "Billy" M. Steffani 1974—2020
William M. Steffani, 46, of Rockford, passed away unexpectedly on June 10, 2020. Born in Rockford, Illinois on March 5, 1974 he was the son of William E. and Anita (Renteria) Steffani. A plumber for many years he had recently joined the Barker Plumbing family in September of 2019. William enjoyed being active doing things like fishing, bocce ball, stock car racing, drag racing and riding motorcycles. An avid fan of the White Sox and Kansas City Chiefs, he was also a member of the Verdi Club as well as the SM and SF club. He will be missed by those who loved him the most, his children Jordan, Bailey, Samantha and Jacob; his parents William and Anita; special mention to Sandy. He was predeceased in death by his grandparents on both sides of the family; his uncle Sam Renteria and aunt Jayne Stueck. Walk-through visitation will be from 4:00p.m. until 7:00p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Ave. Please follow social distancing and wear a mask if attending. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Share online condolences at ww.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.