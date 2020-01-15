Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-Long-Klontz Funeral Home & Cremation Services Ltd.
6825 Weaver Rd
Rockford, IL 61114
(815) 654-2255
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
VFW Post 2955
11385 2nd. St.
Roscoe, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Michael Adams


1971 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Michael Adams Obituary
William Michael Adams 1971—2020
William Michael Adams 48, Roscoe, IL. Died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Swedish American Hospital in Rockford, IL. Surrounded by his family.
He was born on October 20, 1971 in Belvidere, IL., the son of William and Laura (Coots) Adams. Bill was a graduate of North Boone High School in Poplar Grove, IL, and was employed by NFI Industries of Beloit, WI.
Bill battled cancer for nearly five years, and fought hard to spend every moment he could with his three daughters, whom he loved more than anything. He was a cherished father, son, brother, and friend, and will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.
Survivors include his children, Olivia, Sophia and Taylor Adams, all of Poplar Grove, IL; father, William (Lynn) Adams of Caledonia, IL; sister, Wendi (Erik) Knodle of Rockton, IL; nieces, Sydney (Dustin) Bergeron and Emily Knodle; great-nephew, William Bergeron, and special friend, Tarrah Hawes.
He was predeceased by his mother and grandparents.
A memorial gathering for Bill will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at VFW Post 2955, 11385 2nd. St., Roscoe, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of his family.
Arrangements by Anderson-Long-Klontz Funeral Home, 6825 Weaver Rd., Rockford, IL. To leave a condolence or light a candle, please go to: www.alkfunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -