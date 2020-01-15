|
|
William Michael Adams 1971—2020
William Michael Adams 48, Roscoe, IL. Died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Swedish American Hospital in Rockford, IL. Surrounded by his family.
He was born on October 20, 1971 in Belvidere, IL., the son of William and Laura (Coots) Adams. Bill was a graduate of North Boone High School in Poplar Grove, IL, and was employed by NFI Industries of Beloit, WI.
Bill battled cancer for nearly five years, and fought hard to spend every moment he could with his three daughters, whom he loved more than anything. He was a cherished father, son, brother, and friend, and will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.
Survivors include his children, Olivia, Sophia and Taylor Adams, all of Poplar Grove, IL; father, William (Lynn) Adams of Caledonia, IL; sister, Wendi (Erik) Knodle of Rockton, IL; nieces, Sydney (Dustin) Bergeron and Emily Knodle; great-nephew, William Bergeron, and special friend, Tarrah Hawes.
He was predeceased by his mother and grandparents.
A memorial gathering for Bill will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at VFW Post 2955, 11385 2nd. St., Roscoe, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of his family.
Arrangements by Anderson-Long-Klontz Funeral Home, 6825 Weaver Rd., Rockford, IL. To leave a condolence or light a candle, please go to: www.alkfunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020