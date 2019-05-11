|
|
William N. Diamond 1945—2019
William N. Diamond, 73, of Rockford passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Born December 19, 1945, in Rockford, the son of William and Verna (Johnson) Diamond. Member of Mosaic Church. Survivors include his sister, Jill Diamond; and numerous cousins. Predeceased by his wife, Diana (Kelley) Diamond.
Service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., with visitation from 9:30 a.m. to service time. Please no flowers, memorials to the family. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 11 to May 13, 2019