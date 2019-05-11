Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Diamond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William N. Diamond

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William N. Diamond Obituary
William N. Diamond 1945—2019
William N. Diamond, 73, of Rockford passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Born December 19, 1945, in Rockford, the son of William and Verna (Johnson) Diamond. Member of Mosaic Church. Survivors include his sister, Jill Diamond; and numerous cousins. Predeceased by his wife, Diana (Kelley) Diamond.
Service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., with visitation from 9:30 a.m. to service time. Please no flowers, memorials to the family. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 11 to May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.