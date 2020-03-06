|
William "Bill" Nelson 1950—2020
William J. "Bill" Nelson, 69, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020 after a short illness. Bill was born on April 20, 1950, in Rockford, Il. He graduated from Auburn High School, Class of 1968. For the past 19 years, Bill was self-employed in property management. Bill enjoyed being involved with people. In his free time, he spent many hours working on Volunteer projects with the various clubs he belonged to. He was a kind person who made sure that everyone he knew was taken care of. Bill was also an avid Chicago Bears and Chicago Cub fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents Harley and Blanche Nelson.
Survivors include his sister Mary Ann Carlson of Rockford, Robert "Bob" (Andrea) Nelson of Iola, WI, and Marcia Nelson, Manitowoc, WI. Nieces Michelle (Dan) Lynch, Julie Hayes and Stefanie (Peter) Pauletto. One nephew Jason (Vicki) Nelson. Great nephew and niece Danny and Meghan Lynch. Special friend Denise Fritz.
Special thanks to Northern Illinois Hospice and P.A. Peterson Center for Health.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. at Sundberg Funeral Home, 215 North 6th Street, Rockford, IL. 61107 Service immediately following visitation. Please send online condolences to sundbergfh.com. Sundberg Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Nelson family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020