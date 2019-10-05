Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grace Funeral & Cremation Services
1340 South Alpine Road
Rockford, IL 61108
815-395-0559
Resources
More Obituaries for William Rather
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William O. Rather

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William O. Rather Obituary
William O. Rather 1947—2019
William O. Rather, 71, of Rockford died on October 1, 2019. Born on December 6, 1947, son of Raymond and Laura (Clark) Rather. Graduate of Belvidere High School, class of 1966. He served in the United States Army. United in marriage to Sandra Long on April 25, 1970. Bill was employed as a truck driver and was a member of Teamsters Local 325, the Teamster retirees and Eagle's Aerie 392. Survived by his wife, Sandy; daughters, Christine (Dave) Coulter, Stacy (John) Henneberry, Shelly Stevens, Cyndi Tzemopoulos; 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Dale (Susan) Rather; sister-in-law, Paula Rather, several nieces and nephews and his dog, Levi. Preceded in death by his parents; son, Scott Rather; and brother Frederick Rather. Celebration of Life on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at the Eagle's Club, with military honors at 2:30 p.m.; 3829 11th Street Rockford. Bill's family is grateful to the staff at SwedishAmerican Heart Hospital for their loving care. Grace Funeral & Cremation Services assisted the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. Share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now