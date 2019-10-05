|
William O. Rather 1947—2019
William O. Rather, 71, of Rockford died on October 1, 2019. Born on December 6, 1947, son of Raymond and Laura (Clark) Rather. Graduate of Belvidere High School, class of 1966. He served in the United States Army. United in marriage to Sandra Long on April 25, 1970. Bill was employed as a truck driver and was a member of Teamsters Local 325, the Teamster retirees and Eagle's Aerie 392. Survived by his wife, Sandy; daughters, Christine (Dave) Coulter, Stacy (John) Henneberry, Shelly Stevens, Cyndi Tzemopoulos; 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Dale (Susan) Rather; sister-in-law, Paula Rather, several nieces and nephews and his dog, Levi. Preceded in death by his parents; son, Scott Rather; and brother Frederick Rather. Celebration of Life on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at the Eagle's Club, with military honors at 2:30 p.m.; 3829 11th Street Rockford. Bill's family is grateful to the staff at SwedishAmerican Heart Hospital for their loving care. Grace Funeral & Cremation Services assisted the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. Share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019