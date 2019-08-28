|
William (Bill) P. Byrnes 1947—2019
William (Bill) P. Byrnes 72 passed away August 27, 2019 after a long illness.
Born and raised in Chicago, graduated from Ohio State University where he got a degree in teaching. He loved his family, fishing, reading and his TV. He was an avid Bears fan. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.
Survived by his wife Nancy and his dog Zoey. Three children Veronica (Ryan) Herr, Regina (Mark) Piper and Andrew Byrnes.
Grandchildren Lucy, Bridget, Anne, Max and Caroline Herr, Rachel and George Piper, Alexio (Maria) Montiel, great grandchildren, Romey and Adrian Montiel.
Brother David (Sue) Byrnes. Sisters Nancy Lamos and Henrietta "Hankie" McMillan along with several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Northern Illinois Hospice and P.A. Peterson who took such wonderful care of Bill. Bonnie Klagues, Sandy Gray, Sophie Byrnes who helped me take care of him. Veronica, Regina and Nancy Lamos who have been there for me to help me through this.
We will all love and miss you.
Service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Aldersgate U.M.C, 4055 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford, IL 61103. Visitation Friday from 5-7pm at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford, IL 61103 and from 9 a.m. until service time at church on Saturday. –Send online condolences at www.Fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019