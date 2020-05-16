|
|
William "Bill" Palmer 1944—2020
William "Bill" Palmer
Of Capron, Illinois
William was born September 7, 1944 in Belvidere, Illinois to Donald and Frances M. (Kendall) Palmer. He passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his daughter's house in Caledonia.
Bill worked many years at the Sharon foundry. He retired in 2003 with 28 years of service. He enjoyed junking and animals on his farm. He was proud of his family and was always there for them.
Bill is survived by his children Karen (Bruce) Boettcher and William "Billy" (Sara) Palmer; six grandchildren Andrew, Carolyn, Cortney, Trevor, Jacob, and Carly; two great grandchildren Nolin and Jaxin; his sister Sue (Dale) Rather also his mother Francis Palmer.
He was preceded in death by his wife Janice M. (Goff) Palmer, his Infant daughter Carolyn Palmer and his father Donald Palmer.
Special thanks to Unity Hospice for there assistance.
A visitation will be held at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth, WI on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 11:00 AM until the time of prayers at 1:00 PM.
Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon Township.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
For more information visit www.TonytonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 16 to May 18, 2020