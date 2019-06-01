|
|
William Pennington 1945—2019
William Lee Pennington, 73, of Rockford died on May 31, 2019. Born on August 23, 1945 in South Bend, IN; son of Willis and Doris (French) Pennington. Graduate of Edwardsburg High School in Michigan. United in marriage to Deborah Kohl on July 5, 1969. Served in the United States Army. William was the owner of Consumer Marketing and Advertising in Rockford. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and loved his dog, Blossom. Survived by wife, Deborah; son, Christopher Pennington; grandchildren, Marcus Alexander Pennington, Hannah Christine Pennington; special friends, Darlene and John Hamaker; and dog, Blossom. Memorial visitation Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral & Cremation Services, 1340 S. Alpine Rd. Rockford – at Colonial Village. In lieu of flowers, memorials in William's memory may be made to PAWS Humane Society, 7828 N. Cherryvale Mall Dr. Rockford, 61112 or Rockford Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 1958; Rockford, IL 61110. Share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 1 to June 3, 2019