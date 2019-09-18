|
|
William Peyton III 2019—2019
"Baby" William Peyton lll received his wings September 10th, 2019 after suffering from a short illness. Born May 16th, 2019 to Kaitlin Waterman and William Peyton Jr.
William leaves to cherish precious memories with his parents, Kaitlin Waterman and William Peyton Jr., Grandmother, Stephanie Waterman and grandfather William Peyton Sr., Great grandmother, Emma Clay and Joann Bardell; and a host of other relatives.
Funeral Services held Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at 12:00pm at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 109 Lincoln Park Blvd., with visitation from 10:00 am until the time of service. Collins and Stone Funeral Home, 128 So. Fifth Street, Rockford, Illinois 61104.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019