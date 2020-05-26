|
William Piccirilli, Jr. 1946—2020
William G Piccirilli, Jr., passed away on May 15, 2020 at Javon Bea Mercy Hospital, after a battle with pneumonia and Covid-19. William was born to William Piccirilli, Sr., and Jennie (Paternostro) Piccirilli on March 15, 1946 in Rockford. He graduated from Rockford West High School, Class of 1964 and joined the US Navy serving 2 years on the supply ship USS Sylvania as a cook. He returned to Rockford to become a skilled painter, working for Dom Paris & Sons, Fran Kral and Lou Bachrodt. He retired from Hamilton Sundstrand after 27 years in the factory. Bill was an avid reader of philosophy and especially loved to read and study the Bible. On March, 20, 1970, he became a dedicated, baptized member of Jehovah's Witnesses. It was here that he met the love of his life, Linda Peters and they married on November 19, 1973 in Janesville, WI. Together they spent many years in the ministry teaching others the promises Jehovah God holds out for the future. Bill lived his life with those promises in view.
He was a true Cubs fan and enjoyed watching the Miami Dolphins football. He was also a true fisherman who made many trips to Canada and Wisconsin with family and friends during his lifetime.
He is loved and will be missed by his wife of 46 years, Linda, his daughter, Erin, who will always be "daddy's girl", his son, Joe (Anna), his pride and joy, and his beautiful granddaughter, Marie, who lit up his world. He is also survived by his brothers, Mark, Dan, and Gene Piccirilli, brother-in- law Brian (Renae) Peters, sister-in-law, Marianne Peters and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins whom he loved and appreciated their many acts of kindness. Predeceased by his parents and sister, Donna.
The family would like to thank Dr Irene Boswell and her staff for the many years of loving care provided to Bill during his time with them. You made this easier to bear. Special thanks go out to the critical care staff and doctors at Javon Bea Mercy Hospital for their exceptional care and going above and beyond for Bill during such a difficult time. Our family will never forget your competence and kindness.
A drive through visitation will be held from noon to 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. Funeral services will be private with burial in Argyle Scottish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 26 to May 28, 2020