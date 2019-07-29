|
William R. Beu 1940—2019
William R. Beu, 78, of Rockford, passed away, Thursday, July 25, 2019 in his home. Born October 3, 1940 in Chicago; son of Morice and Kathleen (Welch) Beu. He married Lorna M. Koenig on April 15, 1967.
A member of Christ the Rock Lutheran Church, William was a graduate of Belvidere High School, Valparaiso University and Valparaiso University Law School. An attorney at law, he served the Rockford community for many years until his retirement.
An avid reader, William enjoyed golf, metal detecting, traveling, fishing and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Lorna Beu; sons, Gregory and Jonathan (Jenny) Beu; grandchildren, Halle and Cole; brother, Robert Beu; sisters, Sharon Beu and Jane (Laurie) Phillips; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial Service 6 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Christ the Rock Lutheran Church, 8330 Newburg Rd, Rockford. Visitation 4 p.m. until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Christ the Rock Lutheran Church or Mercy Health Hospice. Online condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 29 to July 31, 2019