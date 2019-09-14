|
William R. Mulford 1935—2019
William R. Mulford of Rockford died peacefully July 13 in his home surrounded by his family after a brief illness. Bill was born on May 27, 1935 in Rockford, IL; the son of Theodora and Robert Mulford. In 1957 Bill married Antoinette (Toni) Palmer. Bill worked for Ingersoll Milling Machine for 42 years and retired in 1997. Bill proudly served in the US Army and was stationed in Germany for two years before he came back to Rockford and settled into the family homestead with his wife Toni to raise their family. All of his life Bill had a keen interest in model trains building elaborate layouts in his basement and outdoor garden. Bill had one of the best collections around, all of which he loved to share with his friends and train group. Bill is survived by his son Mike (Kai) Mulford, his daughter Mona Mulford, and his three grandchildren-Will, Cam, and Olivia. Bill is also survived by his brothers, David (Jeannie) Mulford of Paradise Valley, AZ Ed (Flip) Mulford, Duxbury, MA, and three siblings who joined the family when Bill was 19 years old - Denise (Bob) Oliver, Rockford, IL, Dean (Judy) Countryman, San Antonio, TX, David (Diane) Countryman, Gilbert, AZ. Bill was preceded in death by his father Robert, his mother Theodora, his step-father Dr. H.D. Countryman, and his wife Toni.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Bill on Saturday, September 28 at the University Club 945 N. Main St. Rockford from 12-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Camp Manitowish (5650 Camp Manitowish Lane, Boulder Junction, WI 54512 or the Nikolas Ritschel Foundation (PO Box 8076, Rockford, IL 61126. To share a memory or condolence please visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019