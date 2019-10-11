|
William S. Wood, Sr. 1938—2019
William S. Wood, Sr., 83, of Rockford, died October 7, 2019 in his home. Born February 24, 1936 in Farmington Hills, Michigan; son of Willam E. and Kathleen (Summerville) Wood. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Married Sharon Nichols on June 19, 1972 in Las Vegas. During his lifetime he worked at Youngberg Industries, Arntzen Corp, and Liebovich Bros. Inc. He was a member of AA. He enjoyed leatherworking, making purses, wallets, and book covers. He enjoyed bird watching and spending time with his dogs.
Survivors include his son William S. Wood, Jr.; stepsons Donald, John, and Kurt Williams; grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law Mike and Cindy Nichols; nieces and nephews. A special thank you to caregiver and her husband Sherri Warmoth and Tim McCord, neighbor Barbara Bruce, and to Heartland Hospice for their loving care of Bill.
He is preceded in death by his parents and wife Sharon.
A Celebration of Life will be 3 pm, Monday, October 14, 2019 in Rockford Community Church, 6909 Auburn Street, Rockford, with Christine Tesdorff-Schaver officiating. A time of fellowship to follow the service at the church. Stateline Cremations is assisting the family, 7307 N. Alpine Rd, Loves Park. www.statelinecremations.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019