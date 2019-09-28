Home

Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 963-6521
William "Bill" Sanders

William "Bill" Sanders Obituary
William "Bill" Sanders 1953—2019
William "Bill" Sanders born September 13, 1953, deceased September 25, 2019. He is survived by his son, Riley Sanders; stepson, Ryan Long; special family, Heidi Sanders; siblings, Pam (Richard) Ianni, Mark Sanders, Patrick Sanders, Polly (Ron) Rudolph, and Amy (Alex) Szymanski. Predeceased by his daughter Raven Sanders, parents John and Joan Sanders, brother Richard Sanders and sister Peggy Sanders.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 3:00 to 4:00 PM at Olson Funeral Home, 1001 2nd Ave., Rockford. A eulogy and military honors will take place at 4:00 PM. To view a full obituary, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019
