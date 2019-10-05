|
William Stokes 1956—2019
William George Stokes, of Rockford, IL departed this earthly life Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in his home, surrounded by love. Born January 24, 1956 in Rockford, IL, the son of Albert and Georgia Stokes. He married the former Sylvia Burks in 1982. Employed as a Lead PARA Professional for Rockford School District 205. He was a member of Faith Center Christian Church. William loved to serve his community on many fronts from election judge to volunteering with many community organizations. He was also known as DJ William "Gee" for his company SS Aquarius Entertainment.
William leaves to cherish many loving memories, his wife; daughter, Monica (Lorenzo) Powell; brother, Richard (Sherry) Stokes, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, son, Wesley Stokes, and brother Alvin Stokes.
Services will be 11 am Wednesday October 9, 2019 at Faith Center Christian Church 4721 S Main St. Visitation will be from 4pm to 6pm Tuesday, October 8 at Carl E Pond Funeral Home 200 N Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2019