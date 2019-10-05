Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
For more information about
William Stokes
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Center Christian Church
4721 S Main St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Stokes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Stokes


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Stokes Obituary
William Stokes 1956—2019
William George Stokes, of Rockford, IL departed this earthly life Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in his home, surrounded by love. Born January 24, 1956 in Rockford, IL, the son of Albert and Georgia Stokes. He married the former Sylvia Burks in 1982. Employed as a Lead PARA Professional for Rockford School District 205. He was a member of Faith Center Christian Church. William loved to serve his community on many fronts from election judge to volunteering with many community organizations. He was also known as DJ William "Gee" for his company SS Aquarius Entertainment.
William leaves to cherish many loving memories, his wife; daughter, Monica (Lorenzo) Powell; brother, Richard (Sherry) Stokes, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, son, Wesley Stokes, and brother Alvin Stokes.
Services will be 11 am Wednesday October 9, 2019 at Faith Center Christian Church 4721 S Main St. Visitation will be from 4pm to 6pm Tuesday, October 8 at Carl E Pond Funeral Home 200 N Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now