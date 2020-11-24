William T. Cacciatore 1940—2020William T (Bill) Cacciatore, Sr. of Rockford and Lake Summerset, well-known local attorney, athlete, and dedicated family man passed away November 23, 2020, in Jevon Bea Hospital in Rockford. Bill was born June 9, 1940, in Rockford, Illinois, to Angelo and Corrina (Cassioppi) Cacciatore. Bill was both an exceptional athlete and student, being a team leader and high scorer on the state '57-'58 West High School basketball team. He was a successful scholarship athlete chalking up long- standing records and leading the Northwestern Wildcats to successful turn-around Big 10 basketball seasons.A knee injury during his senior year changed his plans from being recruited by the NBA to playing for the semi-pro Albuquerque, New Mexico, minor league team. Bill was married to the love of his life, Nancy Lee Bixby, on March 30, 1968, by Rev. Johnnie Walker at the Church by the Side of the Road.He earned his Juris Doctorate from John Marshall Law School and began his private law practice in Rockford. He and Nancy built a home and moved to Lake Summerset, enjoying the people, grilling, the lake and boating. He was active in youth sports in Durand, coaching and cheering the local teams over many years. One year he treated the Durand football team to a pancake breakfast at the United Methodist Church fundraiser, then to a Northwestern University home football game in Evanston, supporting both the local church and his alma mater. He never forgot his humble beginnings on the far west side of Rockford.Bill was a member of the Winnebago County Bar Association, the Illinois and Wisconsin Bar Associations, the Illinois Trial Lawyers Associations, the American Trial Lawyers Association, charter member of the Winnebago County chapter of the Justinian Society, and has been admitted to both the Illinois and the U.S. Supreme Court Bar. He served as trustee of St. Mary and St. Patrick Catholic Churches; Bill also served on Church's Financial Advisory Committee for 17 years.Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Nancy, and his children, Juli Hawthorne, William T. Cacciatore, Jr. and Jennifer Cacciatore; grandchildren Zachary, Rachel, Aaron, Stella and Louis; his sister Frances (Phillip) Salvato, In-laws William (Marlo) Bixby, very special first cousin, Samuel (Jean) Maggio, and thirty-four additional first cousins and their families. He was predeceased by his parents and by Nancy's parents, Jack and Neva Bixby.Cremation Rites have been Accorded. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial ceremony will be held at a later date. The family was assisted by McCorkle Funeral Home - Durand. Chapel.