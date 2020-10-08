William T. Seiter, Jr. 1927—2020
William T. Seiter, Jr., 93, of Rockford, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at SwedishAmerican Hospital. Born June 7, 1927, in Rockford, the son of William T. and Bernice (Johnson) Seiter, Sr. Bill was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Navy stationed in the South Pacific on the hospital ship, USS Tranquility. William married Betty M. Wengert on May 1, 1948. He was a member of Court Street United Methodist Church. William enjoyed spending time at his cottage and was an avid fisherman. Survived by his wife, Betty; children, David (Mary Jo) Seiter and Diane (Robert) Lutmer; grandchildren, Jason (Denise), Jennifer (Brian Pimienta), William (Amber Harings), Elizabeth (Tom Slick), Justin (Nicole), Brandon (Megan), and Holly (Stephen) L'Heureux; and great-grandchildren, Shane, Alex, Alaina, Madysen, Lucas, Layla, and Theodore. Predeceased by his parents; and five siblings.
Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Court Street United Methodist Church, 215 N. Court St., Rockford. Private burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Court Street United Methodist Church or Vets Roll, c/o Finnegans' RV Center, 1777 Gardner St., South Beloit, IL 61080 or Vetsroll.org
