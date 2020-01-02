|
|
William "Bill" Ward Rader 1932—2019
Entrepreneur & Community Friend
William "Bill" Ward Rader, 87, of Rockford, IL, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. Born September 25, 1932, the son of Elbert and Zella (Johnston) Rader. A graduate of Rockford East High School, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Bill was lucky enough to be a cook in the Army and loved telling stories of cooking for large crowds.
After his military service, Bill became a meat cutter for a large grocery store chain in Rockford. When that chain left town, Bill became a market manager. Following that, he spent his life as an entrepreneur, owning and managing several businesses, a shopping center, and properties in Rockford, Monroe Center, and New Milford. Bill valued the employees who worked for him over the years.
Bill rarely relaxed, but he did love spending time on his tractor mowing the property around the home he built for his family. He spent many Sunday afternoons exploring out-of-the way places in Illinois and Wisconsin. He enjoyed getting "lost" in Chicago.
Bill is survived by his four children, Susan Cox (Garrison), Curt Rader (Marie), Nancy Fritchen, and Becky Ruppert (Bob); by 13 grandchildren; and by 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by special friends: Karen Spain Eubanks and Don Merriman.
Bill was predeceased by his parents, by his wife, Peggy, by his son-in-law, Gary Fritchen, and by his six siblings—Lucille, Kenneth, Norma, Russell, Myrna, and Julia.
Bill requested cremation and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to The Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 333 N. Summit Street, Toledo, OH, 43604. The family has the highest praise for the help that Heartland Hospice Care provided.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020