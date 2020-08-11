1/1
William Yancey
1932 - 2020
William Estelle Yancey was born July 29, 1932, in Rockford, Illinois to Frank and Genevieve Yancey. William graduated from West High School. William was joined in holy matrimony with Ruth for 65 years. To this union six children were born. William departed this life August 06, 2020. William was preceded in death by: his father, mother, and 7 siblings, Booker, Harry, Mary, Henry, Benny, Sharon, and Ossie Boddie.
William leaves to cherish his memories: Spouse, Ruth Yancey; Sons, Frank and Gordon Yancey; daughters, Ruth Sockwell, Brenda (John) Knuckles, Andrea (Rashidi) Benson, and Angela (Victor) Henson; 15 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
William served in the Korean War sustaining injuries that rendered him a 100% disabled veteran. William was awarded the purple heart medal, and several distinguished medals for his bravery in the war. William loved to fish and hunt; all that he caught, he freely gave to the members of his church. He was a faithful devoted member and tither of the Israel of God's the White Horse Army Church. The happiest moments of William's life were the day he was granted permission to marry his beloved wife, Ruth Yancey and the birth of their six children.
We would like to thank the Mackin family, Malissa, Gloria and the Heartland Hospice staff that made our dads final days peaceful.
Visitation will be held 10am Friday, August 14, 2020 at Collins & Stone Funeral Home 128 S Fifth Street, with private services at 12 noon. Burial will take place in Sunset Memorial Gardens.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
