Willie Ashford 1922—2020
Willie Davis "Pops" Ashford Sr., of Rockford departed this earthly life March 9, 2020. He was born March 9, 1922 in Brookfield, Mississippi the son of Jesse and Cordellia Ashford. Willie lived in Rockford over 50 years coming from Omaha, Nebraska. He married Queen Triplett of this union four children were born, she preceded him in death. Willie then married Alberta Bell, she preceded him in death. May 28, 2008 he married the former Mattie Clark. Willie was employed as welder by Gunite Foundry and served on the board of Gunites Credit Union. He served as the Union President many years for Gunite. Willie was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in World Word II. He was a member of Ever Lasting Doors and former member of Community Baptist Church in S. Beloit where he served as chairman of the Deacons Board. He was a life member of the V.F.W. Post #342 . He was a member of Booker Washington Community Center where he served on the Board and chairman of their Bingo committee. He attended school in Mississippi and later graduated from Welding school in Cleveland.
Willie leaves to cherish many loving memories, his wife Mattie; two daughters, Jessie (Carl ) Bates and Shirlie Coleman; three sons, Dr. Willie D. Ashford, Rev. Dale Ashford and David ( Antoinette) King; 12 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren; 5 step daughters and 1 stepson; a host of other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, one brother, Otis Conner.
Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church 404 Avon Street. Visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Arrangements will be completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020