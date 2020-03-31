|
Willie Brown 1940—2020
Willie Mack Brown Sr. of Rockford departed this earthly life March 30, 2020. He was born February 12, 1940 in Vicksburg, MS the son of James and Georgia Brown. Willie lived in Rockford 70 years coming from Vicksburg. He married the former Daisy Cooper May 25, 1962 in Rockford. Willie was employed by Rockford Drop Forge and in Construction. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Willie was a member of New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. He attended schools in Vicksburg and Rockford West High School, completing his education while in the Army.
Willie leaves to cherish many loving memories, his wife, Daisy; two sons. Willie Jr., (Natalie) Brown and Joseph Brown; four daughters, Yvonne Denise Brown, Phyllis (George) Coleman, Lynette Brown, Reinette (Mark) Fed; 16 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; five brothers, James, Bernard ( Claudia), George, Fred and Michael (Michelle) Brown; sister Ann Staff a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, two brothers and one sister.
Due to the coronavirus private family services will be held. Walking visitation will be held Thursday April 2, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. no seating or gathering will be allowed, only 10 persons in at a time. Burial in Cedar Bluff Cemetery. Stream will be available on facebook, Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home page.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020