Willie Pride 1921—2020
Willie Mae Pride, 98, passed away, Friday, May 1, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born November 12, 1921 in Reader Arkansas the daughter of Arthur Barfield and Mamie Carter. Willie Mae married Roy Charles of this union 10 children were born 7 sons, and 3 daughters. She later married Ulysses Pride. She then moved back to Rockford in 2005. Willie Mae was a member of Westside Church of Christ.
Willie Mae leaves to cherish her memories, 4 sons, Larry (Lessie) Charles of LA, CA; Alvin Charles of Rockford, Anthony (Lynda) Charles Sr. of Little Rock, AR; and Eric (Andrea) Charles of Morrow, GA; 3 daughters, Patsy (Norman) Ross of Victorville, CA; Levina Hunter, and Elisa Tisdale both of Rockford, IL; 36 grandchildren, 60 great grandchildren, 11 great great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends including cousin, Erniemae McGee of Rockford, IL; nephew, Aaron Jr. (Christine) Barfield of Brooklyn Park, MN. And her church family. She was predeceased by her parents, 3 sons, Roy Jr., Eli and Harry Charles; one brother, Aaron Barfield Sr., 2 grandchildren, Bryant and Anthony Charles, great grandson, Marcellus Grey and son in law, Bobby Tisdale.
The family would like to thank Alden Debes Nursing Home for their support and care of our mother.
Cremation rites have been done and other services will be held at a later date. Final arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc.
