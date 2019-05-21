Home

Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
Willie Pugh
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church
3000 Rural Street
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:30 PM
Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church
3000 Rural Street
Willie Mae Pugh of Rockford departed this earthly life May 16, 2019. She was born in Mt. Pleasant, TN the daughter James and Pearl Fisher. Willie Mae married Jesse Pugh Sr, he preceded her in death. She was employed 30 years by Valspar before retiring. Willlie Mae, was a member of Allen Chapel A.M.E. many years. She graduated from Lauderdale School in Tennessee.
Willie Mae leaves to cherish many loving memories, daughter Gwendolyn (Don) Davis, son Jessie Pugh Jr; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; sister, V.Ella Brown; a host of special nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, parents, son, Michael Pugh; and three brothers.
Services will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church 3000 Rural Street. Entombment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11:30a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Avenue.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 21 to May 23, 2019
