Willie Washington 1935—2020

Willie Washington Jr; affectionally know as "Boo" and "Pappa Boo", of Rockford departed this earthly life July 26, 2020. He was born March 1, 1935 in Durant, MS the son of Will and Ora Lee Washington. Willie lived in Rockford many years coming from Mississippi as a child. He married the former Essie Mae Frye October 27, 1956. Willie was employed over 20 years as a Machinist Inspector by Rockwell International. He was a member of St. Paul Church of God in Christ. Willie was a avid bowler and golfer in local leagues. He attended Rockford Public Schools.

Willie leaves to cherish many loving memories, his wife, Essie Mae; son, Undra (Connie) Washington; three daughters, Renata (Samuel) Eleby, ReDrenna (Demone) Hemby and Undrea (Anthony) Buckley; seven grandchildren; Kia Crain, Rashad Eleby, Karimsa Crain, Lorenzo Washington, JaVonte Allen, Anitra Allen and Aaron Buckley; two great grandchildren; Kaliyah Campbell and Holland Eleby; three sisters, Beatrice Hunt, Elma (Fred) Jackson and Hernestine Ferguson; godchildren, Randall Marshall and Fernando Tyus; a host of nieces, nephews, in laws other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Leroy Washington; two sisters, Mary Jane Davis and Lillie Mae Walker.

Moving Visitation will be held Monday, July 3, 2020 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Private family service will be held.







