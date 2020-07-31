1/1
Willie Washington
1935 - 2020
Willie Washington 1935—2020
Willie Washington Jr; affectionally know as "Boo" and "Pappa Boo", of Rockford departed this earthly life July 26, 2020. He was born March 1, 1935 in Durant, MS the son of Will and Ora Lee Washington. Willie lived in Rockford many years coming from Mississippi as a child. He married the former Essie Mae Frye October 27, 1956. Willie was employed over 20 years as a Machinist Inspector by Rockwell International. He was a member of St. Paul Church of God in Christ. Willie was a avid bowler and golfer in local leagues. He attended Rockford Public Schools.
Willie leaves to cherish many loving memories, his wife, Essie Mae; son, Undra (Connie) Washington; three daughters, Renata (Samuel) Eleby, ReDrenna (Demone) Hemby and Undrea (Anthony) Buckley; seven grandchildren; Kia Crain, Rashad Eleby, Karimsa Crain, Lorenzo Washington, JaVonte Allen, Anitra Allen and Aaron Buckley; two great grandchildren; Kaliyah Campbell and Holland Eleby; three sisters, Beatrice Hunt, Elma (Fred) Jackson and Hernestine Ferguson; godchildren, Randall Marshall and Fernando Tyus; a host of nieces, nephews, in laws other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Leroy Washington; two sisters, Mary Jane Davis and Lillie Mae Walker.
Moving Visitation will be held Monday, July 3, 2020 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Private family service will be held.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
Memories & Condolences
July 30, 2020
You are in our prayers,
Condolences to the Entire Family
Claudette Lamar
July 30, 2020
Boo words can't express how I feel about you. You always made me feel loved as a little girl to a grown woman you made me feel special. You will be missed. I love you
Sylvia Watkins
Family
July 30, 2020
Your Entire Family Is in Our Thoughts and Prayers, Wishing the Blessing of Peace, Strength and Comfort.
Lynne outley
Friend
July 30, 2020
We continue to pray for your family that the Lord will strengthen and comfort in this very hour. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Miche Wolfe and Family
Friend
July 30, 2020
My prayers are with you during this time.
Frederica Gordon
Friend
July 30, 2020
We continue to pray for your family, and we are confident that our Lord and Savior Jesus will bring comfort to you all. Many blessings and tons of love being sent your way.
Brenda Walker
Friend
July 30, 2020
My prayers are with are the families
Gloria Smart
July 30, 2020
Uncle Boo knew how to make everyone feel as if they were the most important person in the world. Any significant event in my life I would look up and there was uncle Boo. The Lord blessed me to talk with him several weeks ago and now I know why. I will truly miss our one on one conversations where a lot of wisdom came my way. The Lord Bless and Keep you Willie Washington is my prayer.
Ricardo Redd
Family
July 30, 2020
He was loving man and he will be truly miss , prayer for the family and comort and peace. Love my family
EBONY Allen
Family
