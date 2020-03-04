|
Wilma Irene Gage 1931—2020
Wilma Irene Gage of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020. Wilma Irene was born on May 04, 1931 in the Township of Plainview, County of Wabasha, State of Minnesota.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Lehman Jr. and Sedonia Auer Lehman. She graduated in the Class of '48, Alma High School, Alma Wisconsin. After high school, she attended Winona Beauty College and graduated in Jan '49. She worked and traveled for several years before marrying Lawrence Gage on St. Patrick's Day in '56. Wilma was always driven as a self-reliant, independent business owner and started her own business in her house on Fort Rucker, AL. before being shut down for taking too much business from the on-post salon. In early '59, she moved to Rockford, IL. Here Lawrence and Wilma successfully opened and operated several beauty salons. In 1971, Wilma was recognized by the Rockford Register Star for "Women in business". She loved being her own boss, but only second to raising her four children and being the best mother possible. In addition to raising her own children, she was looking at and confided in as a mother figure, to neighborhood kids and family friends.
Wilma was also a fierce fighter; she took the news of losing her eyesight head on. Determined to maintain her independence, after she lost her vision at the age of 50, started studying massage therapy as a new career. After graduating from massage therapy school, she worked at the top spa in Rockford before moving to Phoenix, AZ. Shortly after arriving in Phoenix, she worked for Sinatra Chiropractic Center while starting her own massage business and still practiced up to her passing.
Later in life, her biggest joy was the time spent with family, her puppy Chloe, and the fellowship and spiritually shared with her church families in the Northern Phoenix area. Mom treasured the 2-weeks she would spend every summer when she traveled back to the Alma area to visit family, friends and old classmates.
She is survived by her ex-husband and close friend Larry Warren Gage; daughters, Wendy Lynn Gage and Michelle Denise Lyell; sons, Shawn Michael Gage, Todd Stanley Gage, and adopted son Scott Russell; her granddaughters, Autumn Nicole Gage, Lauren Lyell and Katherine O'Brien; her grandsons Zachary Austin Lyell, Timothy John Yetsick, Jason Sexton and Thomas O'Brien; her great-
granddaughters, Daniella Jade Lumm and Mackenzie Rose Lyell; daughter-in-law, Candice Frost and son-in-laws, Jim Peake and Dennis Lumm.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service at Desert Mission Anglican Church 234 E. Alice Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020, Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:15 pm. A celebration of life follows the service at Shadow Mountain Mortuary 2350 E. Greenway Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85022. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in the name of Wilma Gage to the Arizona Friends of Talking Books, 1030 North 32nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020