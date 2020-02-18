Home

Wilma J. Zuercher


1931 - 2020
Wilma J. Zuercher Obituary
Wilma J. Zuercher 1931—2020
Wilma J. (Harms) Zuercher, 88, was born August 31, 1931 and welcomed into God's presence February 17, 2020 in Rockford, IL. For 67 years Wilma was the wife of Pastor Dwight Zuercher, former pastor of Baptist churches in Indiana and Illinois, the last being First Baptist Church of Crystal Lake, IL. Wilma blessed many as a leader of Women's Bible Studies at First Baptist Church, Machesney Park, IL.
Wilma is survived by her husband, Dwight; daughter, Joan White; son, Brent (Diane); sister, Virgie Mueller; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by parents; 2 brothers; 1 sister; son-in-law, Charles D. White.
Funeral service at 10:00am with a visitation from 9:00am until the service on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in First Baptist Church, 718 Harlem Road, Machesney Park, IL 61115. Burial in Lakewood Memorial Park, Elgin, IL. To read the full obituary or express condolences, visit honquestfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
